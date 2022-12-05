Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pentair Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

NYSE:PNR opened at $46.65 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

