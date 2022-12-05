Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 31.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after buying an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 107.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after buying an additional 524,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.