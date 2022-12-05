Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 992.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 144,554 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,545.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,545.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 911,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

