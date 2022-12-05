Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

