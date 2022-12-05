Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

PINS opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,468,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,441. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

