Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Okta by 34.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Okta by 73.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $244.18.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

