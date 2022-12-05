Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,582 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zumiez by 57.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,491 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zumiez by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 533.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,941 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. William Blair cut shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

