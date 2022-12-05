Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $740,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.25 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.