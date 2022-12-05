Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 106.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

