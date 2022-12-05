Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

