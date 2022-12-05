Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,639 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Children’s Place by 57.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $35.71 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $436.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Children’s Place Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

