Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $35,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGN stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

