Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,735 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $30.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.71.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
