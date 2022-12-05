Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $192.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,582.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

