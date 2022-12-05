Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.89.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $184.16 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

