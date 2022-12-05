Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $276,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,355 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004,107 shares in the company, valued at $30,591,377.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,043,800 shares of company stock worth $7,302,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

