Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,034 shares of company stock valued at $313,411. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $3.05 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $573.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.