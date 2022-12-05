Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 344.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,493,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE ABG opened at $183.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $203.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.86.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

