Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $153.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

