Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,134 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Kroger Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

