Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,342 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Big Lots Announces Dividend

NYSE BIG opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.95. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

