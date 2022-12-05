Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 138,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

