Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Foot Locker by 5.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE FL opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

