Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

