Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $82,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 933,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.7 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $213.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day moving average is $187.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $216.76. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.