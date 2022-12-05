Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,608 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 419.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 103,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 83,291 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 88,645 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.68 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.67 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

