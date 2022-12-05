Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,937 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,224,000 after buying an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,422,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,084,000 after buying an additional 301,124 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,784,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,667,000 after buying an additional 145,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,955,000 after buying an additional 153,875 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About KAR Auction Services

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.