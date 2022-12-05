Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,099 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Novanta were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,396,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $159.29 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,281 shares of company stock worth $5,586,051. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

