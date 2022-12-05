Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Elastic were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Elastic by 542.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Elastic by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Elastic by 30.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

Elastic Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $130.68.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

