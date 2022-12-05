Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,735 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,626 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -290.14 and a beta of 1.25. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.