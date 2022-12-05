Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PriceSmart were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 421.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,143,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,143,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,681 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.