Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 538,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $378,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

