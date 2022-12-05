Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $77.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,932 shares of company stock worth $4,373,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

