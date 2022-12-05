Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $266.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.