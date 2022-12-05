Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $78,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.