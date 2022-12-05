SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SAP by 300.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 72.6% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SAP by 94.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in SAP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 51,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SAP by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

NYSE SAP opened at $112.03 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

