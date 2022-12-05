Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 105,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 96,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares during the period.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $406.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 130,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,047,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,201,370.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

