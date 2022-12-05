Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,288,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,216 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $74,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $53.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

