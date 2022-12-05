Short Interest in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Drops By 7.5%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,690,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 15,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,290 shares of company stock valued at $119,805. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLND opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $292.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

