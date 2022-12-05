Short Interest in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Drops By 7.5%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,690,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 15,880,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Insider Transactions at Blend Labs
In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,290 shares of company stock valued at $119,805. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Blend Labs
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blend Labs Price Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blend Labs (BLND)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.