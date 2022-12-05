Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Declines By 7.7%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 9,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock worth $4,827,903. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

