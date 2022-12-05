Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,972,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $79,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

