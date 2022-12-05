Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142,711 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 98,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $244.96 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $245.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

