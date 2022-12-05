STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,731 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $79,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,876,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 512,021 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 71.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

