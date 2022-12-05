Swiss National Bank Acquires 22,900 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 137.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 512,625 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $385,000. Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 4.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram Stock Up 8.2 %

OGI opened at $1.19 on Monday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $373.49 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.75.

OrganiGram Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.