Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 684.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 24,463 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $895.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.45. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $53.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
