Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 684.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 24,463 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $895.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.45. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $53.92.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $752,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $752,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 66,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,743 and have sold 42,135 shares valued at $910,152. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

