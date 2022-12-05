Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in CinCor Pharma by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000.
CinCor Pharma Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CINC opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CinCor Pharma Profile
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.