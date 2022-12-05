Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 101,300 Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $58,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 263,109 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $1,076,115.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,214,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,599.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 263,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $1,076,115.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,214,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,599.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $430,452.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 885,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,173.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,700 shares of company stock worth $3,093,643. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $564.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.21. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.