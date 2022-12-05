Swiss National Bank Buys New Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 87,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NextDecade by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.
NextDecade Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NEXT opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.97.
NextDecade Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
