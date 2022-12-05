Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 72,600 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 5.08.

Insider Transactions at Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.60 per share, with a total value of 45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately 174,441.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately 89,608.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.60 per share, with a total value of 45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 174,441.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

VWE opened at 3.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $220.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.63. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a one year low of 2.13 and a one year high of 12.38.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 76.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Recommended Stories

