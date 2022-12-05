Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 72,600 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 5.08.
Insider Transactions at Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 2.9 %
VWE opened at 3.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $220.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.63. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a one year low of 2.13 and a one year high of 12.38.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 75.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 76.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vintage Wine Estates Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.