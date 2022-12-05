Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 11,101 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $521,080.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,968.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,333 shares of company stock worth $13,053,196 over the last three months. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of AKRO opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

